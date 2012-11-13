Jolie-Pitt Kids Send Letters to Santa Claus

Entertainment Tonight

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids have apparently already caught the holiday spirit, as they sent off their holiday gift lists to Santa Claus.

People magazine reports that the letters from all six members of the Hollywood A-list couple's brood were delivered last Friday to a rural post office near Kent, England.

The magazine reports that locals were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the famous children, who were accompanied to the post office by Jolie. "It was so cute. All the children sent messages to Father Christmas and were absolutely beautifully behaved," post office assistant Fiona Lindsay, speaking in the village of Littlebourne, told People.

"It was lovely," Lindsay added. "They were all very polite. They were just a bunch of gorgeous, happy kids." Pitt and Jolie have been staying in Kent along with their six kids -- Maddox, 11, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 6, and 4-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- while Brad films scenes for the zombie action flick "World War Z."

