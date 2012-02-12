BERLIN (AP) -- Angelina Jolie says she's not yet sure whether she will follow her directorial debut on the Bosnian war with another film on such serious material — but she has already written a script focusing on the conflict in Afghanistan.

Jolie, who presented her movie "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Berlin International Film Festival, told reporters Monday that even her husband Brad Pitt is unfamiliar with her Afghanistan idea.

She says: "I did write something on Afghanistan. Nobody's seen it yet. Brad hasn't seen it. It's hidden. So I don't know how very good it is, but it's been a pleasure to write."

Meantime, she says her next project is playing the villain in a Disney film — something she says her kids are much happier about.