Actress Angelina Jolie was forced to ban bugs from her kitchen after her young kids fell in love with the delicacy during a trip to Cambodia.

The "Changeling" actress and her longtime boyfriend Brad Pitt often take their brood of six with them on their global travels and Jolie admits her sons have gotten so hooked on eating cooked crickets, which are commonly served in the Asian country, they crave them as if they were potato chips.

While shooting a video for Louis Vuitton's Core Values campaign, she says, "My boys love to eat crickets. It's their favorite thing... When I first gave it to them... I wanted them to not be turned-off by something that wasn't (part of) their culture. So I bought them... and they ate them like Doritos (chips).

"And they wouldn't stop and they brought to-go boxes home. And then I had to actually ban the cricket-eating at a certain point because I was afraid they were going to get sick from eating too many... But they're good!"

Jolie's eldest son, Maddox, was born in Cambodia.