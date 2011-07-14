Jon Cryer is a funny guy both on and off camera. The "Two and a Half Men" star was nominated for an Emmy Award Thursday morning in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category and cracked a joke about the controversy that followed the show and its former star, Charlie Sheen, this year.

"In a year when nothing much has happened on our show and you could barely find a word about me or my co-stars on the Internet, it is lovely to be recognized by the Academy in this way!" Cryer said in a statement obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Cryer is referring to, of course, Sheen's very bizarre behavior and public bashing of "Two and a Half Men" and its creator that subsequently led to him being fired from the hit CBS television show.

Cryer, 46, will be fighting for the Emmy against fellow nominees Chris Colfer from "Glee" and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet all from "Modern Family."

