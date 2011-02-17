Jon Gosselin Becomes a Construction Worker
Jon Gosselin has found himself a day job.
After months of unemployment, the former TLC reality star (and onetime technology worker) has found a new gig as a construction worker in Pennsylvania, TMZ reports.
The 33-year-old father of eight began work with Green Point Energy earlier this week, where he's been hard at work installing solar panels on the roof of a storage building.
Jon -- who split with wife Kate, 35, in 2009 after she learned of his affair with school teacher Deanna Hummel -- first showed signs of money trouble last April.
"Jon is selling his BMW to raise cash until he gets a job," an insider told UsMagazine.com at the time. "He's hoping to get $25,000 for it." (Jon bought the used M3 last year for $30,000.)
