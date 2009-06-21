Jon Gosselin didn't just spend his Father's Day with his eight kids. He also spent it talking to fans and reporters outside his $1.1 million Pennsylvania home.

In an impromptu press conference Sunday afternoon, the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star signed autographs and answered questions with the dozens of people who stopped by to get a look at the family.

Although he mainly told the group that they would have to watch the show, when asked where his noticeably absent wife, Kate, was, he replied, "I have no idea."

He also told onlookers that he has not seen 23-year-old Deanna Hummel -- the school teacher with whom Us Weekly first reported he was having a three-month affair -- as much as he once had.

"Not as much," he said, "with the events that went down."

Jon, who spent the afternoon sitting on a lawn chair while his kids -- Cara, Mady, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel -- played on a slip-and-slide toy, also said he no longer goes clubbing at night.

He refused to answer questions about a possible divorce -- which many speculate to be the announcement on Monday's special one-hour episode -- or about his recent trip to New York City to look at apartments for rent at Trump Place. He instead instructed fans to watch the TLC series. When asked if he will still be living in the family house come Monday, he again said to tune into the show.

The dad -- who was photographed smoking earlier this week -- admitted that he struggled with a cigarette habit but remained vague on how much he smoked.

"I don't smoke in front of the kids," he said.

One day earlier, Jon -- who said he received some Father's Day cards from his children -- took one of his sons to Reading Pediatrics after the boy bumped his head. The boy, reportedly sextuplet Aaden, returned from the medical clinic with a bandage on his forehead.

Jon, who received Father's Day cards from his kids, added that his son was fine and simply got the cut from running around the house.

