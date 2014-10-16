It's triple trouble for Jon Gosselin. Not only is the former reality TV star apparently looking for steady work, he's also looking for a home. And he's now single again.

According to Us Weekly, the father of eight was recently evicted from his home in rural Pennsylvania after failing to pay his rent.

"It's true," the magazine quotes a source. "He was evicted last week and has been in the process of moving out."

Up until recently, Jon was working for a credit card company, but that didn't pan out, according to the magazine. Ever since his reality TV show on TLC ended in 2011, Jon has had trouble holding down work.

On an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" last year, he said finding work has been "next to nearly impossible."

Unfortunately, being forced to move out of his home affected him a lot more personally than his work.

"He can see his kids," the source tells the magazine. "But they can't stay over because he has nowhere to put them."

While the children live with their mother, Kate Gosselin, Jon lived with his girlfriend of two years up until recently. "He and his girlfriend broke up a month or two ago," the source said. "She moved."

But this isn't new for Jon, though, who told ET that he's had really hard times before. "I've hit rock bottom like 20 times and then I just bounce back and go somewhere else."