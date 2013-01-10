Jon, minus Kate, plus $39,000.

Former TLC reality star Jon Gosselin has been hit with a tax lien from the IRS to the not-so-sweet tune of $39,000, according to Berks County, Pa., court documents obtained by TMZ.

The "Jon & Kate Plus 8" dad, 35, owes the money from 2009, the same year he split from ex-wife Kate Gosselin, with whom he shares eight children: twins Cara and Madelyn, 12, and sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Leah, Alexis, and Hannah, 8.

Gosselin has been strapped for cash ever since the couple's acrimonious divorce, which temporarily resulted in him paying $22,000 a month in child support. After he was cut from the TLC deal -- Kate continued to appear on the network in "Kate Plus 8" and later had a stint on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" -- he attempted to find his own TV gig. Sources told Us Weekly at the time he even resorted to putting his BMW up for sale to get some cash while he searched for a new career.

"I just can't afford the $22,000 a month right now," he admitted to TMZ in April 2010. "That is why I'm trying to find a job."

