A contrite Jon Gosselin reveals that he has regrets about his behavior towards ex-wife Kate Gosselin in a new interview, saying about the steady stream of women he dated after their split, "I am sorry, because I did stuff I wouldn't want done to me."

Three years after his headline-making divorce, the 35-year-old former Jon & Kate Plus 8 reality star tells People he was "passive-aggressive" about how he handled things: "Then I'd get mad, but I was the one who wasn't communicating."

Jon says he now reaches out to Kate when it comes to the kids, calling her a great mom: "I'll call her up and say, 'Mady's sick. What do I do?' And she'll tell me," he says. "She's a great mom. We just have different parenting styles."

People reports that Jon has moved back to Berks County, PA, recently started a new job as director of sales and promotions for Gameface Int. -- and is dating a single mom named Liz Jannetta, who is eight years his junior.

As for his flash of fame, Jon explains that he had the wrong perspective: "I used to talk to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (the former star of TLC's Shalom in the Home) a lot when I lived in New York. He said, 'There are two things you can do with your fame - sell out or take it and use it for good.' I didn't grasp that at the time."

So with a new perspective, will Jon return to the entertainment world? Perhaps…

"I've been offered a lot of stuff," he says. "Crazy stuff. It wasn't the right fit, then or now. I don't want [my kids] thinking I take every show just to make a buck."

