Jon Gosselin has been off the airwaves for a while now -- and now his ex-wife Kate Gosselin will be off the small screen, too, following the cancellation of Kate Plus 8, announced Monday.

Jon, 34, told Radar he's "very relieved" that the TLC show (originally Jon and Kate Plus 8, which debuted in April 2007) -- because the eight kids he shares with Kate, 36, can potentially have a normal life sans TV cameras.

"I hope they can have more private family moments," he said of twins Cara and Maddie, 10, and 7-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel.

"I hope that this will bring more privacy to my children and that they can get the proper attention they need for any personal issues they might have in the future."

Sparking a media firestorm, he and Kate announced their separation in June 2009.

"Contracts have to end at some point," he said of the show. "I think everything had run its course and it was time to come to an end anyways."

What is Kate doing next? "I have no clue," Jon says. "I hope she dedicates more time to the kids now and I wish her the best as she goes forward with whatever career she wants to pursue."

