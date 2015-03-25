John Hamm is well on his way to recovery.

It was revealed on March 24 that the "Mad Men" star was admitted to rehab for alcohol abuse and had since completed that treatment.

RELATED: Hot guys to look for in 2015

"He's doing well now and appears to be much happier," a source told E! News.

RELATED: Hunks of the small screen

The actor, according to E!, has struggled with booze for quite some time. "People around him have known for a while about his problem with alcohol," the source said. "In the last few years, he has seemed sad."

RELATED: Surprising celeb rehab stints

In 2012, Jon compared his drinking habits to Don Draper, the heavy-drinking character he plays on "Mad Men."

"I don't drink as much as Don Draper," Hamm told the Daily Mail while reportedly enjoying a bourbon on the rocks during the interview. "I would be unconscious if I did."