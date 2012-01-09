NEW YORK (AP) -- "Mad Men" last aired a new episode in October 2010. But relief is in sight, according to its star, Jon Hamm.

Hamm revealed on a podcast last week that the premiere of the fifth season of the AMC network drama is March 25.

Hamm also says he will direct that episode. He appeared on Friday's edition of the podcast "Doug Loves Movies," hosted by comedian Doug Benson.

AMC declined to confirm the date. The return of the show follows protracted negotiations after the fourth season between Lionsgate, the studio that produces it, and its creator-executive producer, Matthew Weiner (WY'-nur).

The acclaimed drama stars Hamm as an advertising executive and divorced family man working in Manhattan in the 1960s.

The series is expected to run through a seventh season.