Jane Pitt has an ally in her future daughter-in-law's father, Jon Voight.

Angelina Jolie's dad, 73, spoke out to FOX411 during a recent interview about Pitt's pro-Mitt Romney, anti-gay-marriage letter (published by Missouri's Springfield News-Leader on June 14), which, since its release, has garnered intense backlash and a few death threats from angry readers.

Telling the host he agreed with the views of Brad Pitt's mom, Voight said, "Good for her!" (The ultra-conservative actor is no stranger to political controversy himself: He once denounced President Obama for championing "anti-Semitism throughout the world.")

In her letter to the News-Leader, Pitt criticized Obama, urging Christian voters to support Romney instead, and in doing so "give their vote prayerful consideration" by staying true to the religion's anti-abortion, anti-gay-marriage views.

Though Brad and his younger brother Doug Pitt don't happen to share their mother's conservative views, Doug opened up on the "Today" show recently about the "healthy" political debates that go on within their family.

"I think moms and dads and kids agree to disagree all over the world," he told Matt Lauer. "So why would our family be any different? There can be healthy discussion when people disagree with you."

Added the Missouri native, "The bad thing is when it turns to venom and negativity, and we don't have any of that in our family. It's open discussion."

For Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who got engaged this spring, the fight for marriage equality is still a major factor when it comes to setting a date for their nuptials.

"We actually, really and truly, have no date," Pitt, 48, told reporters at Cannes in May. "We're still hoping that we can figure out marriage equality in the states before that date."

