Need a place to stay? Give Brangelina a call!

When Jonah Hill was filming a movie in New Orleans, his Moneyball costar was more than happy to let him stay at his home.

"Brad [Pitt] is the coolest guy," Hill, 28, told Jon Stewart on The Daily Show. "It sucks because he's so handsome... You don't wanna like him so much!"

"I was shooting [21 Jump Street] in New Orleans, and he let me live in his house," the actor said. "He said, 'Go live there!' I said, 'I'm there for three-and-a-half, four months," and he said, 'That's cool. Live at my house.' Like, he's the nicest guy."

"Was Angie home?" Stewart, 49, asked jokingly. "Is he that cool?"

"He isn't that cool," Hill laughed.

Hill's stay at the Jolie-Pitt home caused some confusion for those living in The Big Easy. "Every day I'd get picked up in a black SUV and dropped off. But people in New Orleans know it's Brad Pitt's house," he told Stewart. "It's literally on the tour. So, I would go home every day from work and there'd be a tour outside and they'd be freaking out, and then I'd get out of the car, and you could hear a collective audible sigh of annoyance when it wasn't Brad Pitt!"

