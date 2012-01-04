Jonah Hill's got a new girl -- whose dad just happens to be a Hollywood legend!

The slimmed-down Moneyball star, 27, is now dating Dustin Hoffman's daughter Ali, a source confirms to Us Weekly. "They grew up together and they have been dating for a bit," the insider explains.

The New York Post's Page Six was first to report the new romance, explaining that Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman, 74, "discovered Jonah when [he was] in high school," and helped him get his big break in the film I Heart Huckabees. "Jonah was in Hawaii over the holidays with the Hoffman clan," a source told the paper.

Back in October, Us Weekly broke news that Hill (who dropped 40 pounds for his role in 21 Jump Street) and longtime girlfriend Jordan Klein (a high school pal) called it quits.

"Jordan always seemed really happy and in love. I never heard a single complaint about their relationship," a source said. So the reason behind their split? "It was probably traveling. She would always go where he was. Now that she has a stable job, she can't just pick up and leave."

