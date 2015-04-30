Is Jonah Hill packing on the pounds for his new role?

The 31-year-old "Superbad" actor was snapped on the set of his new comedy, "Arms and the Dudes," in Burbank, Calif. on Wednesday, looking noticeably heavier than he has in recent years. Sporting a blue shirt, beige slacks, slicked-back hair and some serious self-tanner, Jonah looked almost unrecognizable.

It's unclear if Jonah's weight gain is for his new film, which tells the true story of two men who were contracted by the Pentagon to arm America's allies in Afghanistan. Directed by The Hangover director Todd Phillips, the film also stars Miles Teller, and isn't set to hit theaters until next year.

Of course, this isn't the first time Jonah's weight has fluctuated. He's dramatically dropped pounds in the past -- most notably for 2011's "Moneyball." He's talked about his weight loss before, equating it with being a sign of maturity.

"Being healthier came along with maturity," he told Vulture in 2011. "And it's hard, because a lot of times people want you to be the guy you were when they met you. And I love doing funny movies, but I want to mature, literally, in how I treat myself. I'm not living in a frat house with a bong plastered to the table. ... But all this stuff [points to his body] is just part of maturing in body and in mind. I just want to be a good man and to make my family proud. And, you know, I want to live a long time."