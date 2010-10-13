MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Disney stars the Jonas Brothers have canceled a concert scheduled in the Mexican city of Monterrey because of security concerns.

Concert promoter Live Nation says the Oct. 21 concert was canceled due to "a series of unfortunate events" in Monterrey and out of concern for fans.

Monterrey is Mexico's richest city and long one of its safest, but a wave of drug violence has shocked residents. More than 400 people have been killed this year in the state of Nuevo Leon, where Monterrey is located.

Jonas Brothers fan Dharyus Ledezma begged the trio on their Facebook page to announce a new concert date soon. The Monterrey resident said she had been looking forward to seeing them since the show was announced five months ago.