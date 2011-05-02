Jordin Sparks isn't shy about showing off her new bikini body.

The 21-year-old "American Idol" champ posted a picture of herself on Twitter on Sunday wearing an itsy-bitsy two-piece that showed off her impressive abs.

How did the "Battlefield" singer, who goes on tour with NKOTBSB this summer, get into such great shape?

"Something just clicked with me, and instead of sitting around talking about it, I said, 'I'm going to go hike that mountain!' And it continued. I've been hiking and I've done a couple of runs," she told Us Weekly last month. "I also do Zumba. It's so much fun!"

Perhaps Sparks, who insists she doesn't diet, got inspired by Oscar winner Halle Berry, 44.

"She is perfect! I think she is beautiful. For me being 21, and then seeing Halle Berry look as good as she does, I think I'm going to look as good as that when I am that age," she told Us. "She is gorgeous and flawless and it's nice to see someone who is confident like that."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celebs grace the cover of the best-selling magazines

Learn all about Sparks' music career on MSN

Get the latest celebrity news in the Shortlist

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: 'Idol' stars' weight struggles

VIDEO: Jordin surprises a fan with an at-home visit

PHOTOS: The hottest bodies in Hollywood