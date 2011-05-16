WASHINGTON (AP) -- Celebrity Chef Jose Andres is creating a new restaurant in Washington to accompany a new National Archives exhibit.

Andres announced plans Monday for the America Eats Tavern, opening July 4 as a temporary restaurant for the summer. He will transform his Café Atlantico with a menu showcasing the nation's food history.

The pop-up restaurant is part of a partnership with the National Archives exhibit "What's Cooking, Uncle Sam? The Government's Effect on the American Diet." Andres is advising on the exhibit opening June 10.

America Eats Tavern will have a casual menu downstairs and a refined menu upstairs. It will offer native ingredients and trace the origins of some dishes, such as New England clam chowder.

Another of Andres' eateries is credited with popularizing the small dishes known as tapas.