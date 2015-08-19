It looks like Joseph Gordon-Levitt will now be the one rising in the "Dark Night" -- He's officially on daddy duty.

The actor and his wife Tasha McCauley welcomed their first baby, a son, the weekend of Aug. 15, Us Weekly is reporting.

"Everyone's happy and healthy," a source tells the mag.

The couple has been together since 2013 after meeting through mutual friends. They quietly wed in their home on Dec. 20, 2014 and are fiercely private.

"She's very intellectual and a creator, which he finds very attractive," a source of the "The Dark Knight" star's attraction to his wife, a technology entrepreneur. "It's a really healthy and normal relationship."

Tasha reportedly speaks three languages and co-founded a tech firm called Fellow Robots.

"You can tell he adores her," the source said. "She's beautiful and smart. Really one of those full package girls."