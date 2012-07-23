In the wake of Friday's tragic shooting during a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises in Aurora, Colorado, the film's stars are speaking out about the horrible incident.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who stars as young cop John Blake in the film, is the most recent cast member to release a statement. Gordon-Levitt, 31, tweeted Monday, "My most sincere sympathies go out to the families of the victims in Aurora."

On Saturday, Batman star Christian Bale and Catwoman actress Anne Hathaway each released separate statement regarding the tragic shooting.

"Words cannot express the horror that I feel," Bale, 38, said. "I cannot begin to truly understand the pain and grief of the victims and their loved ones, but my heart goes out to them."

Hathaway stated, "My heart aches and breaks for the lives taken and altered by this unfathomable senseless act. I am at a loss for words how to express my sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

And director Christopher Nolan was the first to release a statement on the day of the massacre. "Speaking on behalf of the cast and crew of The Dark Knight Rises, I would like to express our profound sorrow at the senseless tragedy that has befallen the entire Aurora community," he said. "I would not presume to know anything about the victims of the shooting but that they were there last night to watch a movie. I believe movies are one of the great American art forms and the shared experience of watching a story unfold on screen is an important and joyful pastime."

"The movie theatre is my home, and the idea that someone would violate that innocent and hopeful place in such an unbearably savage way is devastating to me," the 41-year-old director added. "Nothing any of us can say could ever adequately express our feelings for the innocent victims of this appalling crime, but our thoughts are with them and their families."

On Monday, alleged gunman James Holmes, 24, appeared in court for the first time. Holmes, who had his hair dyed orange and identified himself to police as "The Joker" at the time of his arrest -- is accused with murdering 12 people and injuring 58. He will continued to be held, on suspicion of first-degree murder, without bond.

