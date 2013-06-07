Wonderwall Editors

Another day, another Duggar!

Josh and Anna Duggar are picking up right where Josh's parents left off. The young couple welcomed their third child on Sunday, they confirmed to People.

"We are so thankful that mom and baby are well! We are blessed to have our family close as we celebrate this gift from God," the couple said in a statement.

Marcus Anthony arrived weighing a healthy 9 lbs., 3 oz. at 11:32 in the morning. Like his elder siblings, Mackynzie, 3, and Michael, 2, Marcus is upholding the family custom of sharing a first letter of the first name with his parents' entire brood. Josh, 25, has 18 brothers and sisters, all of whose names begin with "J."

The new season of "19 Kids & Counting" hits TLC on June 16.