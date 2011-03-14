Josh and Anna Duggar Expecting a Baby Boy!
The Duggar family just keeps getting bigger!
Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, will welcome their second child June 19, a rep for TLC confirms to UsMagazine.com. The baby boy will join older sister Mackynzie, 17 months.
"They share the news with the family with a special surprise on tonight's episode of '19 Kids and Counting' at 10/9c," the rep adds.
Josh, 23 -- the eldest son of Jim Bob, 44, and Michelle, 43 -- wed Anna, 22, on Sept. 26, 2008 at the Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hilliard, Fla., after meeting at a home-schoolers' conference in 2006.
