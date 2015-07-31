The Duggars are all about their family photos!

On the famous family's official Facebook page, an adorable pic of Josh and Anna Duggar eating at a restaurant with their 1-week-old daughter, Meredith Grace, was posted on Wednesday.

Picture of our sweetest new granddaughter Meredith Grace with her mommy and daddy.

The happy parents, both 27, welcomed their bundle of joy on July 19. Following her arrival, Josh shared a close-up of their newborn.

Here's another photo... #MeredithGraceDuggar pic.twitter.com/fp2SdcgRn7

Meredith Grace is Josh and Anna's fourth child, and now the youngest sister to siblings Mackynzie, 5, Michael, 4, and Marcus, 2.

Josh and Anna have been keeping a low profile since the Duggar family's TLC series 19 Kids and Counting was canceled by the network earlier this month following Josh's molestation scandal in May.

Anna stood by his side throughout the fallout, and they recently relocated back to Arkansas. Check out the video below to see more about Josh and Anna's move and the famous bodyguard they hired.