In the March issue of Flare, Emily VanCamp says she's looking for "a guy who has a strong sense of integrity."

It seems the actress has found that in her Revenge costar Josh Bowman, who plays her love interest on the primetime ABC soap. As Us Weekly first reported in January, the two are indeed an item -- confirmed by a PDA-packed lunch date at Little Dom's in Los Feliz, Calif. Sunday.

"They hang out together every night," a source explained of the couple, who rang in 2012 with pals at posh Paris club Rasputin.

Before Bowman, VanCamp, 25, was most recently linked to Vampire Diaries star Joseph Morgan, 30. "I'm working non-stop in L.A. and he's working in Atlanta. It kind of makes it impossible," she explains to Flare of their breakup.

Proximity seems to be a deal breaker for VanCamp, who previously dated Dave Annable, 32, her costar on ABC's Brothers & Sisters, and Chris Pratt, 32, her costar on Everwood. (Annable later wed actress Odette Yustman; Pratt has been married to What's Your Number? star Anna Faris since 2009).

Bowman -- who's been linked to Miley Cyrus and Amy Winehouse in the past -- revealed what he admires most in a woman to Us in January. "Class. Eye contact. She can be anything as long as she holds good conversation," the 23-year-old Brit said. "I'm attracted to intelligence."

