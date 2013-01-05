Looks like Josh Brolin had a little too much fun on New Year's Day.

The actor, 44, was arrested for public intoxication on Jan. 1, police confirmed to NBC News.

Law-enforcement sources told NBC that the "True Grit" star was taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. in Santa Monica, Calif. He was booked into jail a few minutes after 3:00 a.m., and then released four hours later on a $250 bail.

"This was a booking only to hold him until he sobered up," Santa Monica Police Sgt. Richard Lewis said. "We do not normally file any charges on persons for simple intoxication."

This is the third arrest for Brolin in the last decade. In December 2004, he was charged with battery when his wife, Diane Lane, called the police during an altercation between the two. Four years later, he was arrested again after a bar fight in Louisiana. In both cases, the charges were dropped.

TMZ reports that Brolin will not face any further punishment for this infraction, either. According to the site, he was not given a citation and will not have to go to court over the incident.

