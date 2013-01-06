SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Josh Brolin spent some of New Year's Day and the following morning in a Southern California jail cell after getting arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Santa Monica Police Lt. Darrell Lowe says the actor was not given a citation for the Tuesday arrest, which means he likely won't have to appear in court.

Lowe says Brolin was arrested just before midnight January 1, when officers found him heavily intoxicated on a Santa Monica sidewalk. He was booked into jail and released about six hours later after he had sobered up.

A call to a publicist for Brolin was not immediately returned Sunday.

Brolin is starring in the crime film "Gangster Squad," which opens this week.