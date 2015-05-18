Josh Brolin has reportedly found love again, and he recently got engaged to his girlfriend of more than two years.

Us Weekly is reporting that the "Gangster Squad" star and his assistant Kathryn Boyd became engaged sometime last month.

Following the engagement, the couple took multiple loved-up vacations, including a potential engagement party in Cabo San Lucas in mid-May where they were spotted celebrating at Bar Esquina.

"They were with two tables worth of people so it was a big group, more than eight people," an onlooker told the magazine. "They had a fixed menu and it seemed like they were celebrating something...It looked like a party and it seemed celebratory."

Josh and Kathryn were "all over each other," the source said. "She was sitting on his lap" throughout the dinner. "They were kissing each other a lot, had their arms around each other…Super affectionate all night."

Josh and Kathryn began dating in March 2013 after he split from actress Diane Lane, his wife of eight years. This will be Josh's third marriage.