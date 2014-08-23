The good father! Actor Josh Charles and his wife Sophie Flack are expecting their first child together, "The Good Wife" alum's rep tells Us Weekly.

The happy couple spent the weekend attending pre-Emmys events, where Flack's growing bump was on display. Charles, 42, and Flack, 31, married in September 2013 at a private residence in Manhattan after years of dating.

In March, Charles exited his role as Will Gardner on CBS hit drama in a shocking twist when his beloved character was shot and killed by his client (Hunter Parrish) in court.

"I just want to clarify because I think it's an important distinction," Charles said during the panel discussion after the episode aired. "I didn't ask to be let out of anything. My contract was up, and it was time to be thinking about the people close to me. I did a lot of soul searching. I was ready for something different. That's no reflection for how I feel about the show, it's just more of what I want to do with my life."

