Josh Duggar has broken his social media silence for the first time since he confessed to molesting a number of girls, including several of his sisters.

The much-beleaguered star of "19 Kids and Counting" did not address the scandal, choosing to use his Instagram account to wish his son Michael a happy 4th birthday.

Posting a photo of his son, Josh wrote, "Happy 4th Birthday Michael James! #Big4 #HappyBirthday #Michael."

His wife, who has also remained publicly mum since Josh's admission, posted a video of Michael blowing out candles on a plate of cupcakes.

"So glad to be in Arkansas celebrating Michael's 4th birthday," Anna wrote. "We love you Mikey!"

Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, also posted an image from the celebration. Josh, though, was not in any images. Consequently, in one of the images posted by Michael's grandparents is a handwritten sign is taped to a cabinet, reading, "Circumstances don't dictate your character, they reveal it!!"

Josh and Anna recently moved back to Arkansas after, in the wake of the scandal, Josh resigned from this position as Executive Director of the Family Research Council in Washington, D.C.

The change of scenery and all the chaos surrounding any move could actually be a welcome distraction for Josh, as there seems to be no end in sight for when the firestorm will die down for him or his family.

Josh's parents, as well as two of his sisters, both victims, recently sat down with Fox News' "The Kelly File" to address the situation and come to Josh's defense.

Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald both said they've forgiven their brother. Jessa defiantly said her brother is not a "child molester or a pedophile or a rapist." According to her, he was "a young boy in puberty and a little too curious about girls."

TLC, the network that airs the family's reality show, is still in limbo about whether to keep or cancel the show.