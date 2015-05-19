Josh Duggar, the eldest child of the "19 Kids and Counting" reality TV clan, was named an "alleged offender" in a sex probe a decade ago, according to a new report.

In an explosive story in In Touch Magazine, a charge of fourth degree sexual assault was being pursued against Josh while he was a minor in 2005.

Josh, according to the magazine, was actually brought into the Arkansas State Police by his father, Jim Bob, who allegedly caught him leaving a young girl's bedroom and "learned something inappropriate happened," one source said.

However, Josh, now 27, was never charged with any crime when authorities failed to follow up on the investigation, and the three-year statute of limitations eventually ran out.

"A technicality prevented any further action," a source told In Touch. "That's been the biggest regret in all of this."

The source continued, "I saw and read the report and it clearly stated that Jim Bob brought his son Josh into the Arkansas State Police and spoke to a state trooper about Josh's involvement in alleged inappropriate touching with a minor."

Josh is now married and has three children with wife Anna Keller Duggar.