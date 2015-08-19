For the majority of the last two years, Josh Duggar lived a seemingly wholesome conservative life, one wherein he raised his four children and held deeply religious views. It turns out he had another life, one behind the keyboard and one that showed him very open to cheating on his wife.

In data released in the wake of the hacking of AshleyMadison.com, a website dedicated to helping married men and women have secretive affairs, Josh's name appears, and it's hard to argue that it's not him.

In a report from Gawker, someone using a credit card belonging to a Joshua J. Duggar, with a billing address that matches the home in Fayetteville, Arkansas owned by his grandmother paid $986.76 for two different monthly Ashley Madison subscriptions from February of 2013 until May of 2015 -- one when when he lived in Arkansas, and the other when he lived in Washington, D.C.

In his Ashley Madison profile, Josh listed a variety of acts, some of them lascivious in nature, that he would like a partner for, including "conventional sex," "experimenting with sex toys," "sharing fantasies" and "bubble bath for 2." He also has a laundry list of qualities that he likes in a woman, including a woman who "has a secret love nest" or a "naughty girl," among others.

According to Gawker, in July 2014, Josh started a second account that was linked to his home in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The hacked data shows that Josh even purchased "affair guarantee" for $250, which ensures that you will have an affair within three months or your money will be refunded. During this time, Josh worked as the executive director of the Family Research Council, a conservative lobbying group in D.C. which seeks "to champion marriage and family as the foundation of civilization, the seedbed of virtue, and the wellspring of society."

In May 2015, Josh resigned from his job as reports surfaced that he molested five girls as a teenager. He also shut down his Ashley Madison accounts, around this time, records show.

As the molestation scandal mounted, Josh admitted to the wrongdoing and said he sought God for forgiveness. His ultra conservative family, meanwhile, came to his defense multiple times and couldn't understand why people were hung up on actions committed 12 years prior.

Josh's wife, at the time, also came to his aid, saying she knew the kind of man Josh was when she married him. In a statement, she said he was "someone who had gone down a wrong path and had humbled himself before God and those whom he had offended. Someone who had received the help needed to change the direction of his life and do what is right."

In the wake of the molestations scandal, advertisers on the family's reality show "19 Kids and Counting" dropped like flies and the TLC network canceled the show.