There's another Duggar in the world.

Former "19 Kids & Counting" star Josh Duggar -- the eldest child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar -- and his wife Anna Duggar, 27, have welcomed their fourth child, Josh confirmed on Instagram on July 19, 2015.

"Announcing the arrival of Meredith Grace Duggar -- 7lbs 14 ozs, 20-1/2in -- Anna and Meredith are resting & doing well!" Josh, 27, captioned the first photo of his newborn daughter.

The birth comes two months after In Touch magazine broke the news that Josh was investigated for molesting five minor girls when he was a teenager, something his parents later confirmed during an interview with Fox News.

Within days of the revelation, which came via a police report obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request, Josh publicly apologized.

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends," he said in a statement to People.

Baby Meredith joins siblings Mackynzie Duggar, 5; Michael Duggar, 4; and Marcus Duggar, 2.