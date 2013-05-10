Josh Duhamel, Betty White and Other Stars Tape Mother's Day E-Cards
This Mother's Day, stars like Josh Duhamel, Betty White, Kim Kardashian, and Seth MacFarlane are asking moms everywhere to give a gift to themselves and get screened for cancer.
The celebrities have collaborated with The Noreen Fraser Foundation, a non-profit women's cancer research organization, and taped a "Word to Your Mother" video e-card that can be sent for free for Mother's Day. Each video card reminds women of the importance of early detection in the fight against cancers.
"Taking care of your health is the best gift you can give yourself," Kardashian says in her e-card video. "So please remember, eat healthy, exercise and get screened."
White, surrounded by her female costars from Hot in Cleveland, also taped a cheery Mother's Day wish. Duhamel took a more humorous approach to his e-card; the actor is filmed multitasking as he makes his plea while getting his teeth cleaned!
Other stars who created e-cards included Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Neil Patrick Harris, Zach Galifianakis and more. Visit www.noreenfraserfoundation.org to choose your favorite celeb's e-card to send this Mother's Day.
The foundation has also partnered with wet n wild for their Extraordinary #MOMents campaign. Entering the campaign is simple; post a photo of your mom on wet n wild’s Facebook page with a special memory of what makes her amazing. For each #MOMent shared, wet n wild will give a dollar to the Noreen Fraser Foundation to support women’s cancer research. Two runners-up will receive wet n wild gift packages worth $100. The winner and their mom will each receive a year supply of wet n wild makeup!
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Josh Duhamel, Betty White and Other Stars Tape Mother's Day E-Cards
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 3 hours ago 2018 Kids Choice Awards: Stars on the red carpet
- Mar. 21, 2018 These are country music's most eligible bachelors
- Mar. 23, 2018 These 35 stars were born into wealthy families
- Mar. 23, 2018 See these '80s stars before and after plastic surgery