Josh Duhamel has lived and learned.

The actor has opened up about Thursday's talked-about incident on an airplane in New York -- in which he was escorted off after refusing to turn off his Blackberry before takeoff.

"I learned that it's best to always turn them off," Duhamel, 38, told Access Hollywood on Sunday, adding that the scuff was "not my favorite moment."

TMZ first reported that Duhamel was "very rude" and "taunting" a male flight attendant's repeated requests to stop texting. "The Transformers" star's outburst forced his plane (bound for Kentucky) to leave the runway, reportedly angering fellow passengers. The actor's rep said he was "sorry" for the incident.

Has he recovered from the incident? "I'm good, lesson learned," Duhamel told Access.

