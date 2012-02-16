Michael Bay is currently developing a fourth film in the mega-successful Transformers series, but it may be without a few familiar faces.

"I don't think anybody's doing it," Josh Duhamel, 39, tells E! News. "I know Shia [LaBeouf]'s not doing it. I don't think Tyrese or Rosie [Huntington-Whiteley] or anybody else is doing it."

PHOTOS: Josh Duhamel and Fergie's wedding album

Duhamel isn't surprised Paramount Pictures has decided to green-light another installment. "Whenever these movies make that much money they're going to make as many as they can," he said. "[But] I haven't heard anything about it. They haven't called me."

LaBeouf told MTV News in 2011 that he had no plans to reprise his role as Sam Witwicky after Transformers: Dark of the Moon. "I'm not coming back to do another one," he said. "I imagine they'll reboot it at some point with someone else."

PHOTOS: Shia and other hot leading men!

The 25-year-old actor added that he couldn't imagine seeing someone else sharing the screen with Optimus Prime, Bumbleebee and Jazz.

"You have an onus in it," LaBeouf explained. "I'll go see it opening night, I'll be there. But there is a disconnect. It's mine, dude! It's mine."

Tell Us: Will you see another Transformers movie without its main stars?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly