There's a new leading lady in Josh Hartnett's life: English actress Tamsin Egerton, his costar in the movie Singularity. The pair were first spotted looking cozy in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on May 4, where they stopped to smell cherry blossoms on the street. The actors were seen walking arm-in-arm weeks later when they toured St. Stephen's Green in Dublin, Ireland, on May 29.

Harnett traveled from the Big Apple to visit Egerton, who is filming the movie Love, Rosie with Lily Collins and Sam Claflin. "They seem to just really enjoy each other's company," a source tells Us Weekly of the new couple. "And he thinks she's gorgeous, of course."

Though Hartnett and Egerton met on the set of 2012's Singularity, they didn't begin dating until much later. "It was just a natural thing that happened," a source explains. "He said she was really nice. She took him around London, though he's not unfamiliar with it himself."

This is the first serious relationship Hartnett has been in since his summer split with Amanda Seyfried. The Pearl Harbor actor and the EPIC actress were first linked in January 2012. The '90s heartthrob's previous girlfriends include models Sophia Lie and Daria Werbowy and actresses Scarlett Johansson and Abbie Cornish.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Josh Hartnett Dating Tamsin Egerton: New Couple Steps Out in Ireland