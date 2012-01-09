By this time next year, Josh Lucas will be a married man!

On Friday, the 40-year-old actor announced his engagement during an appearance on the "Tonight Show With Jay Leno." Though Lucas kept the details sparse -- he won't reveal his fiancee's name -- 'The Firm" star told Us Weekly they will "get married over Christmas."

PHOTOS: Celebs who got engaged in 2011

"We've been engaged for a while, but honestly, the show has been a bit of an epic undertaking, to say the least," Lucas said at the NBC Universal All-Star party in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday. "We want to do it when we can enjoy it and take our time. We don't feel any stress or pressure right now and we want to make sure it stays that way."

PHOTOS: Stars' giant engagement rings

Though they haven't decided on a location, Lucas and his fiancee are "both pretty low-key, so I think it'll be somewhere in nature," he told Us.

PHOTOS: Over-the-top star weddings

This will be the first wedding for Lucas, whose ex-girlfriends include Salma Hayek, Connie Nielson, Alexa Davalos and Liliana Dominguez.