It's a boy!

Three months after confirming he was not only married, but expecting, "Sweet Home Alabama" actor Josh Lucas is officially a daddy.

Lucas and his wife, Jessica, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Noah Rev Maurer, Us Weekly confirms.

Lucas, who stars on NBC's "The Firm," confirmed his engagement to freelance writer Jessica in January on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno." The couple first met -- and survived an encounter with a mountain lion together -- in Big Sur, Calif., during an "eco retreat."

"I hear, totally serious, two big breaths, and six feet above me, I see the very slight glint of the eyes of a huge [mountain lion] and I literally proceed to do what I had just read in the instructions," Lucas told Leno. "And I started screaming and yelling and literally being as crazy as I could be, it padded off and just slowly went away and I worked my way into the trailer and I got in and I decided at that moment that this woman was the woman for me."

The couple tied the knot on March 15.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Josh Lucas, Wife Jessica Welcome a Baby Boy!

