When "Bachelorette" stars Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray called off their engagement, it was both shocking and unexpected. It was also wise, according to someone very familiar with their relationship.

Josh's mother, Lauren Goodhart Murray, weighed in on the split on her Facebook page, saying that the former couple did the right thing.

"Yes it's true, Andi & Josh have chosen to break off their engagement. Although there was no one thing that precipitated their decision, they were thoughtful & wise in their decision and I'm happy they figured this out before getting married & having kids," she wrote.

RELATED: Andi throws Josh a 30th birthday party

"The engagement time did it's job in helping them determine what's best for them," she continued. "I know we all wanted the storybook ending but I trust The Lord has an even better journey for each of them and that makes my heart happy. Thank you for your love and messages. I'm overwhelmed & humbled by your words. XO."

RELATED: Andi called "a slut" by Fox News host

The idea of couples who have met on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" not working out is old news by now, but the timing is what made this one so surprising. Just days before the announcement of the split, the couple did an interview, giving a relationship status update and even talked a little about wedding planning. All seemed swell with them at the time.

RELATED: "Bachelor" star Nikki Ferrel blasts producers

"We're looking forward to just settling down, relaxing and having some fun with each other," Josh told Chris Harrison as Andi rubbed his back.

It looks like they'll be settling down apart.