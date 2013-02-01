Like his lovelorn character Ted on How I Met Your Mother, Josh Radnor is single once again. The actor, 38, has called it quits with Twilight star Julia Jones after over a year of dating, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

When Radnor began dating Jones, 32, in late 2011, a source told Us that he was attracted to her because she is "really intelligent."

During an interview with New York Magazine's Vulture in September 2012, the Liberal Arts director slammed The Twilight Saga books, even though girlfriend Jones starred in the films as wolf pack member Leah Clearwater. "I tend to read things that are a little more on the nourishing side," he said. "But if I don't enjoy something, I'll put it down."

Prior to dating Jones, Radnor dated Lindsay Price, whom he met on the set of How I Met Your Mother in 2007. The couple didn't begin dating until August 2008, but split in November 2009.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Josh Radnor Splits With Girlfriend Julia Jones, Twilight Actress