Josh Hartnett is going to be a daddy! The “Penny Dreadful” star and his pregnant girlfriend Tamsin Egerton are “beyond thrilled,” confirms his rep.

Hartnett and Egerton met on the set of The Lovers. The film was released earlier this year, though it was shot back in 2011. Even though they met while working on a movie together, as Gossip Cop reported, in the May 2014 issue of Elle, Hartnett said dating co-stars is a mistake. The handsome actor, who dated Amanda Seyfried and Scarlett Johansson, told the magazine, “I don’t recommend it to young actors. You can make a lot of enemies in the business that way.”

Hartnett touched on the same subject again this past April, telling Playboy, “I’ve met very important people in my life doing films. Sometimes that had consequences that were just awful for everybody involved. Some were fantastic all the way through.” He noted, “Everybody makes mistakes dating people they work with,” before adding, “They’re whom I’m attracted to because I share experiences with them and understand a bit about what they are and what they do.”

Clearly, working with Egerton was one of the more “fantastic” experiences for Hartnett. Gossip Cop wishes the two parents-to-be the very best.

