"Darkroom" (Howard Books), by Joshua Graham: Memories of the Vietnam War and terrible secrets buried over 35 years ago propel "Darkroom," a haunting tale from Joshua Graham.

Xandra Carrick and her father, Peter, go to Vietnam to scatter the ashes of her beloved mother, Grace. When the war ended, Peter fell in love with Grace and was able to take her with him. A short time after Saigon fell, Peter and Grace were married. They spent their time together raising their daughter, and Peter became a world-renowned photographer.

When Grace's ashes are left on the Vietnamese landscape, Peter demands to leave.

Xandra, who is a photographer like her father, finds herself out of a job when she returns to the United States. Dealing with the realization that she's broke, she decides to develop the roll of film she has in her camera. As she begins the process in the darkroom, she sees in one of the images a ghostly image of a dead woman that fades away. When she reports it to the police, the authorities find a dead body right where Xandra had the vision. Soon she begins having other visions and becomes the No. 1 suspect.

This gripping novel has it all: faith, hope, conspiracy, legal thrills, heart-pounding scenes of action, political intrigue and well-rounded characters. Graham has created a novel that thriller fans will devour.

