Joshua Jackson's initial efforts to impress Diane Kruger were noble, albeit counterproductive.

"Our first date was a miserable one," the Fringe actor, 34, admitted to Us Weekly at the Television Critics Association event in Beverly Hills July 23. "I took her to an Italian restaurant, and there was some flower that was blooming. She was allergic to it so she sniffled and sneezed the entire time."

PHOTOS: Diane Kruger's best red carpet looks ever

"And when I get nervous, you might have noticed I talk a lot. So I just chewed her ear off for an hour and a half," he added. "It was amazing. I'm surprised she ever called back."

Thank goodness she did. Together since 2006, Jackson and once-wed Kruger, 36, are now thinking of starting a family. "I mean, I'm at that age," Jackson explained of his desire to become a father.

PHOTOS: Stars who haven't wed -- yet!

For now, at least, Jackson has only one thing on his mind: wrapping up the fifth and final season of Fringe.

"The focus right now is to just make sure that all the things we were paying lip service to we actually believe. We really want to have the opportunity to kick ass this last year, so that we can honor the dedication and the commitment people have put into it, and also our own commitment to the show," Jackson said. "Since we were given this pretty rare opportunity to finish up on our own terms, we want to make sure those terms are good."

PHOTOS: Dawson's Creek cast, then and now

Once the final 13 episodes of Fringe air, Jackson wouldn't mind making a cameo on his former Dawson's Creek costar James Van Der Beek's ABC comedy Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23. "I'm actually not opposed to it. I think it would be really funny, just as a nice coda to get us all back together," Jackson told Us. "I think that would be all right."

The fifth and final season of Fringe premieres September 28 at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Joshua Jackson on Diane Kruger: "Our First Date Was a Miserable One"