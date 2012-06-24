Joshua Jackson may end up marrying Diane Kruger after all.

Though they've been in a committed and monogamous relationship for more than five years, Jackson, 34, and Kruger, 35, have both sworn off marriage in the past. But at Montblanc's 24 Hour Plays in L.A. June 16, Jackson revealed his feelings may have changed.

"Marriage is important for the people it's important for, but neither one of us is particularly religious, so I don't think there's any particular push," he told Us Weekly. "But never say never! I don't know."

(In a February 2011 interview with Glamour, once-wed Kruger explained: "Without sounding pessimistic, I learned that I don't believe in marriage. . .I believe in a commitment that you make in your heart. There's no paper that will make you stay. A guy friend of mine said, and it made a lot of sense, that people should get married at the end of the road, not the beginning.")

If he does indeed ask Kruger to be his wife, perhaps Jackson's Dawson's Creek costars Katie Holmes, 33, James Van Der Beek, 35, and Michelle Williams, 31, will score a wedding invite. "We're all doing pretty well for ourselves," Jackson laughed.

"I just talked to James the other day. I see Michelle every once in a while and I ran into Katie over the summer," he said. "So we see each other every once in a while, but not on a constant basis."

Jackson likened their relationship to the ones most people form in college. "Everybody scatters to the four winds after it ends," he told Us, "but you're bonded by that common experience."

