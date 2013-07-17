NEW YORK (AP) — The reporter central to revealing the massive U.S. government surveillance efforts has a book deal.

The Guardian's Glenn Greenwald has signed with Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Macmillan, for a book to be published in March. Metropolitan announced Thursday that the book would include additional material on government operations and its "extraordinary cooperation" with private companies.

Greenwald is a journalist and commentator for the Guardian whose reports have been based on documents leaked by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. Greenwald has written three books in which he argues the government trampled on personal rights in the name of national security.

Another reporter who has broken news based on documents from Snowden, Barton Gellman of The Washington Post, has a book deal with an imprint of Penguin Group (USA).