DALLAS, Ore. (AP) -- Drummer Deen Castronovo from the rock group Journey was sentenced to 80 hours of community service in Oregon, and ordered to attend anger-management classes for a domestic violence dispute.

RELATED: Ultimate Rock Wives

The Statesman Journal reported the sentence Wednesday based on court documents from a diversion agreement.

RELATED: 2012 Grammy Awards

The 47-year-old was arrested Jan. 20 after a dispute in West Salem with a woman, and was charged with recklessly endangering another person, interfering with making a police report, criminal mischief and harassment.

RELATED: Music's Oddest Couples

The Statesman Journal reported the woman told police that Castronovo had accused her of cheating and they had broken up.