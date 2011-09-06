Joy Behar waited 29 years to become a lawfully wedded bride - what took her so long?

When "The View" premiered Tuesday, the 68-year-old explained why she and longtime love Steve Janowitz decided to tie the knot in New York City on August 11.

At first, Behar regaled the audience with her top 10 reasons for getting hitched, which included feeling "embarrassed asking about senior discounts for her 'boyfriend," being "sick of Barbara Walters bugging [me] to get married," and because she "is hoping to get on the cover of Brides Magazine AARP edition."

All kidding aside, Behar said that she and Janowitz decided to make things official once gay marriage became legal in New York.

"It did have an influence on me. It brought to my consciousness why gays needed to get married," she said. "And I thought it was a good reason for me to get married. And so did Steve, so we did it."

Oh, and there was one other reason, too: "If he was going to get down on one knee, I wanted it be during the time when he could still get up from one knee!"

"The View" co-host was previously married to Joe Behar from 1965-1981. They have one daughter, Eve, who was born in 1970.