Joy Behar is officially returning to “The View” as a co-host, it was announced on Tuesday.

Behar will join Whoopi Goldberg, Raven-Symoné, Michelle Collins, and new co-hosts Candace Cameron Bure and Paula Faris for the ABC morning show’s 19th season this fall. As Gossip Cop reported, Rosie Perez announced her exit from the chatfest last month, and Nicolle Wallace also won’t be returning after just one year on the panel. In addition to Behar, though, former co-host Sherri Shepherd will be back as a “regular contributor,” rotating appearances with Molly Sims and Padma Lakshmi.

In a statement Behar says, “Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in. Plus, [my husband] Steve was getting tired of applauding every time I gave my opinion. But I’m happy to be back home. And I’m looking forward to sticking my two cents into the hot topics, especially now that Hillary and the Donald are in the spotlight.”

The news is somewhat as a surprise as Behar had said earlier this summer that she rejected an offer to return because the network supposedly wasn’t meeting her salary demands. Behar, one of show’s original panelists, chose to leave the series in 2013 after 16 years. Since then, she’s made the occasional appearance as a guest co-host.