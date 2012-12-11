J.R. Ewing will soon get the funeral he deserves.

When season 2 of TNT's Dallas remake premieres in January, the show will air a funeral for the late Larry Hagman's iconic character, who reprised his role for the TV reboot. Though the network confirms the scenes have not yet been filmed, TV Line reports that Ewing will be laid to rest on the eighth episode of the new season, slated to air March 11.

The network is keeping mum on exactly how Ewing's character will die.

Best known for his roles on the original Dallas (1978-1991) and its TV movie spinoffs, Hagman filmed six episodes for the remake's second season prior to his death.

Succumbing to stage 2 throat cancer in November at age 81, Hagman was remembered fondly by his Dallas co-stars and crew, who revered the icon as "a giant, a larger-than-life personality whose iconic performance as J.R. Ewing will endure as one of the most indelible in entertainment history. He truly loved portraying this globally recognized character, and he leaves a legacy of entertainment, generosity and grace," according to a statement.

Hagman -- who also appeared as Major Anthony "Tony" Nelson on I Dream of Jeannie -- left behind his wife of more than 58 years, Maj, two children, and five grandchildren.

Season 2 of TNT's Dallas premieres on Jan. 28.

